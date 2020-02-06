Add space to your home with a Conservatory or Orangery

Author: Nick Moore Published: 6th February 2020 15:03

An Orangery in Newmarket

Add space to your home with a Conservatory or Orangery

Home improvement is taking precedent over moving.

Adding Conservatories and Orangeries are a popular way of extending homes and creating more space. They will not only add value to your home but bring elegance and functionality by adding a new room.

A well designed conservatory should complement and enhance the look of existing architecture. N&C Glass can simulate how the chosen design will look by the use of CAD software to help make your design come to life. They provide a choice of Victorian, Edwardian and contemporary combinations. All are totally bespoke to individual requirements.

Whatever your requirement, be it an extra lounge area, dining room, playroom or study the flexibility of our conservatory system will let you create your dream in a traditional or contemporary design, with a range of colours and materials to choose from.

N&C Glass uses the very latest materials and design innovations, meaning that your new conservatory retains the heat during the winter months but can remain pleasantly cool even at the height of summer. New glass technology also now stops your furniture from fading.

They will also help you with planning regulations which now make larger extensions more viable.

Utilising the N&C Glass range of windows and doors the N&C conservatory system also incorporates a Roofing System to combine product innovation with traditional and elegant designs.

For more information, please visit their website http://www.nandcglass.co.uk/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.