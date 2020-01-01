Travel in comfort and style

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 1st January 2020 09:22

Wheelchair cushions

Fen Mobility in Ely are currently offering 50% off the entire range of Gemstone wheelchair cushions and Little Gem wheelchair cushions designed for children.

The cushions provide improved pressure relief and increased support for wheelchair users. They are practical comfort aids which can greatly improve the elderly or disabled user's day to day comfort.

The extensive range comes in a variety of contours giving the user the ability to choose the cushion that will offer then the greatest amount of comfort. All cushions are easy to wipe down and some are designed to help prevent the build up of moisture.

If you are not sure which cushion would suit you best, the friendly staff at Fen Mobility will be able to assist and advise you and show you the different option available.

To contact Fen Mobility call 01353 653 753 or visit the large showroom at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW.

They can also be reached by email at sales@fenmobility.com plus all the gemstone cushions are available to read about on the website. Click here to be taken straight to the page https://bit.ly/37pV3b0.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook for all the latest news, offers and updates @FenMobility.

