New Year cyclocross for Ely riders

Author: Dan Bromilow Published: 9th January 2020 08:56

Neil Bowman Picture Credit: Davey Jones

New Year cyclocross for Ely riders

Members of the Ely & District Cycling Club saw in the New Year racing in the 10th round of the Eastern Cyclocross League.

The Stow Scramble cyclocross event was organised by the Stowmarket & District CC and took place at Haughley Park in Fordham near Ipswich.

In the Under 10s race Harvey Woodroffe had another strong race, despite having difficulties with his new clipless pedals and shoes, finishing in 7th place. Lucas Bowman took a tumble early in the race which put him towards the back of the field but fought back to finish in 23rd place. In the Under 12s race Kieran Vanhoutte also had a slow start, but worked his way back up towards the front of the race to finish in 10th place.

In the Youth Race Isaac Barton enjoyed the heavy going on the wet course and had one of his best results of the season, taking 20th place at the end of the race.

In the Veterans category, Ferenc Vanhoutte and Neil Bowman were engaged in a close battle with each other for much of the race, with Vanhoutte eventually getting ahead for the final two laps to finish in 46th position followed closely by Bowman in 50th place.

In the Grand Veterans race Martin Holland finished further down the field than in previous races in 58th place, while Simon Hambling finished in 71st position.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.