Cyclocross Racing at Milton for Ely Riders

Author: Dan Bromilow Published: 31st January 2020 09:07

Tom Lewis cornering hard in the U14s race. Credit Martin Lewis

Cyclocross Racing at Milton for Ely Riders

With the Cyclocross season drawing to a close, Sunday saw the penultimate round of the 2019/20 Eastern League Cyclocross series take place at Milton Country Park. Conditions were good throughout the racing, with the rain holding off until after racing had finished.

Turnout was unusually high for many of the races, and 56 riders took part in the U10s/U12s race. Harvey Woodroffe had an eventful ride in the U10s category, with bunching in the pack ahead of him causin him to crash twice. Despite this, he still managed to finish in a strong 11th place. Lucas Bowman was also racing in the U10s race and finished in 26th place.

In the U12s race Kieran Vanhoutte finished 12th, leaving him in 10th place in the series overall with only one race to go. In the U14s category Tom Lewis finished in 27th position just ahead of Isaac Barton in 33rd.



In the Veterans race, Neil Bowman had an excellent ride, working his way steadily through the field ahead of him to finish in 32rd place, his best result of the season so far. Ferenc Vanhoutte was less fortunate, falling foul of some agressive riding from other racers in the opening lap and finishing in 49th position. In the Grand Vets category Martin Holland finished in a respectable 45th position, ending his post-Christmas dip in form.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.