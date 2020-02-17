Ely Tigers welcome Thetford to the Cambridge Commodities Park

Author: Steve Wells Published: 17th February 2020 08:58

Lory gets tackled

Storm Dennis failed to halt Ely Tigers on Saturday afternoon, however, it did make the kicking to touch interesting, as they welcomed Thetford to the Cambridge Commodities Park, where third played fourth.

The game started with neither side able to take charge of the game, Thetford looked to gain some yardage with a straight forward kick to touch, but the wind prevented the ball going out of play, and ended up out of play behind the posts, with 23 minutes on the clock, the break came, a break involving Jacob Muncey, Charlie Coupland, Joel Scott Paul, with Scott Paul releasing Byron Reed who raced towards the try line, Reed was held up just yards out, the ball was released to captain Matt McCarthy who went over to score, Scott Paul was unable to add the conversion with the wind taking the ball away from the posts, the try was the only score of the half, the second half looked to mirror the first but some early pressure from Ely saw the Tigers cross the line for the second try of the afternoon, after a number of scrums Nathan Brooks crossed over the try line, Scott Paul once was unable to add the conversion.

A break from Scott Paul released Reed on the wing to score the third try of the afternoon, Jake Alsop took over the kicking duties, but again the wind moved the ball away from the posts, as the game was closing out Thetford came more into the game, camped out in the Ely goal area, but Thetford were unable to break thru the Tigers defence, as the game finished 15-0 to the home side.

