Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 19th December 2019 08:46

Drink driver disqualified thanks to call from public

A DRINK driver who crashed into a roundabout has been disqualified for more than two years.

Erlend Danielsen, 45, was spotted by a member of the public driving his Hyundai i30 erratically in Cambridge on the evening of Friday, 15 November.

She phoned police and followed Danielsen, who crashed into a roundabout on Cambridge Road a short while later.

When police arrived he was breathalysed and returned a reading of 109 ugs, more than three times the legal limit (35 ugs).

Danielsen, of High Street, Girton, Cambridge, was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (12 December) after pleading guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was banned from driving for 25 months, handed a six-month community order and ordered to pay a £500 fine.

PC Paul Stevens said: "This is a prime example of how members of the public reporting concerns to us can help us tackle drink driving.

"There is simply no excuse for drink driving and I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to those who become tempted to make the same poor decision while under the influence."

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

