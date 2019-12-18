Cannabis factory shut down in Parnwell

A CANNABIS factory was shut down by police in Oxney Road (17 December).

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Peterborough and Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Teams paid a visit to a site in Oxney Road, Parnwell.

They uncovered 63 cannabis plants from several units' worth up to £53,000, as well as evidence of trapping wild birds.

Officers from the Rural Crime Team who were supporting the warrant also seized a truck running on red diesel.

PC Paul Delmer said: "This find will cause significant disruption to organised crime and put a serious dent in their pockets.

"Drugs can ruin lives and bring associated crime to our communities. We are working hard to tackle them. We urge the public to continue to report any suspicious behaviour to us."

A 67-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

