Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th December 2019 16:12

A very merry Christmas for Fenland children

OFFICERS have been overwhelmed with the generosity of residents across Cambridgeshire for this year's Christmas toy appeal.

After the success of last year's appeal, local officers teamed up with Fenland social services' children's teams to help make sure as many children as possible in the Fenland area received a present from Santa this Christmas.

Donations this year have included a woman who brought in her lifetime collection of teddy bears to a six-year-old gifting his own birthday presents.

Inspector Ian Lombardo said: "A massive thank you to everyone who donated to this year's toy appeal; the generosity of the community has been absolutely overwhelming.

"I would also like to thank Neale-Wade Academy in March, the Chatteris Aldi store, the Fenland adult locality team based in Wisbech and the Recruit Mint company based in Peterborough - who all made large donations to the appeal.

"There have been so many stories of generosity this year, from a lady who donated her lifetime collection of bears to a six-year-old boy who donated some of his own birthday presents.

"Thanks to the community spirit of people in our county, there will be far fewer children who wake up on Christmas day with nothing to open.

"Once again a huge personal thank you from me to everyone, and I would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas."

Donations for the appeal could be dropped in to either Wisbech or March police stations between Monday 18 November and Monday 16 December.

The age ranges being asked for donations were:

0 to 2 years

2 to 5 years

5 to 10 years

11+ years

Gifts suggestions included toys, puzzles, games, colouring equipment and - for older children - shower sets, nail polishes, hair care and toiletries or sports equipment such as footballs.

