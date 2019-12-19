Using Drone technology in planning permission applications

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 19th December 2019 08:52

Using Drone technology in planning permission applications

Applying for planning permission can be a stressful time. If you're currently preparing an application for a residential, industrial or commercial project, one of the greatest challenges to overcome is providing good evidence for your application.

It's well known that local authorities favour applicants who go the extra mile when gathering evidence. Using digital imagery and information produced by drone technology will help you improve your success in gaining planning permission. Collecting information from an aerial perspective will allow you to get essential evidence to help support your planning case.

Using drone surveying and mapping is easier now than ever before providing you with aerial insights and information quickly and affordably. You can watch from the safety of our ground with our drone pilot as the drone collects data and imagery of your land and property. 2D and 3D maps and models of the entire site can then be created for inclusion in your planning application. This will give not only you, but the local authority essential and unique insights into the site and surrounding area.

We are fully CAA certified and insured up to £5million so you can have peace of mind knowing that you are getting high quality service For more details on the 3D mapping and surveying services we provide, or to see how we can help you improve your planning application, call us on 01353 820126, email us info@eagleeyedronesolutions.co.uk or visit our website www.eagleeyedronesolutions.com

