Third person dies following B1040 collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 20th December 2019 11:17

A third person has died following a collision near Bluntisham last month.

Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, 14 November.

He died in hospital on Friday, 13 December as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

In a statement, his daughter Emma Montague said: "Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband, with a zest for life which lived to the full. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died on Saturday, 16 November. They were also passengers in the minibus.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital following the collision.

Two women remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 Novembe.

