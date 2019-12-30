Appeal following attempted break in at supermarket

CCTV

POLICE have released CCTV images of the moment a man tried to smash his way into a Co-op store with a hammer.

Officers were called at about 2.55am (December 20) to reports of a burglar alarm sounding from the shop in High Street, Willingham.

When officers arrived the man had already left after failing to get inside.

DS Ashely Ryan said: "I am appealing for anyone who has information about this incident, potentially recognises the person from the clothing or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"It's also believed he may have left the scene in a dark coloured hatchback car."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/90687/1.

