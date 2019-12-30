  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Appeal following attempted break in at supermarket

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 30th December 2019 08:52

CCTV

Appeal following attempted break in at supermarket

POLICE have released CCTV images of the moment a man tried to smash his way into a Co-op store with a hammer.

Officers were called at about 2.55am (December 20) to reports of a burglar alarm sounding from the shop in High Street, Willingham.

When officers arrived the man had already left after failing to get inside.

DS Ashely Ryan said: "I am appealing for anyone who has information about this incident, potentially recognises the person from the clothing or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"It's also believed he may have left the scene in a dark coloured hatchback car."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/90687/1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies