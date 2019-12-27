  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Cannabis factory found in Yaxley

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 27th December 2019 15:29

Factory

Cannabis factory found in Yaxley

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in Yaxley following a fire at the property.

Police were called by the fire service at about 2pm on Sunday (22 December) after they had extinguished a fire in St Peters Walk.

When officers arrived they found about 160 plants at various stages of growth. The factory was worth up to an estimated £134,000 if all plants were to reach full maturity.

No arrests have been made.

Sgt Matt Goodenough said: "This has stopped a significant amount of illegal drugs getting to our streets.

"I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. People coming and going around the clock and blacked out windows are just a couple of things to look out for."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2019 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies