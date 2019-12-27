Cannabis factory found in Yaxley

Published: 27th December 2019

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in Yaxley following a fire at the property.

Police were called by the fire service at about 2pm on Sunday (22 December) after they had extinguished a fire in St Peters Walk.

When officers arrived they found about 160 plants at various stages of growth. The factory was worth up to an estimated £134,000 if all plants were to reach full maturity.

No arrests have been made.

Sgt Matt Goodenough said: "This has stopped a significant amount of illegal drugs getting to our streets.

"I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. People coming and going around the clock and blacked out windows are just a couple of things to look out for."

