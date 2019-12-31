David Pipe National Hunt Trainer's Weekly Diary For Ely, New Year

Lincolnshire National winner Hugo ‘n Taz and our 50th winner of the season

I can't believe that this is the final column of 2019.

I hope that all readers had a most enjoyable Christmas. I had a lovely one with the family but have to confess that I was pleased to get back to work on Boxing Day; one of the most prestigious day's racing on the calendar. I was even more delighted to notch an across the card double on the day courtesy of the successes of Hugo ‘N Taz at Market Rasen and Meep Meep Mag at Sedgefield.

The victory of Hugo ‘N Taz was the culmination of a finely executed plan, hatched by Value Racing Club supremo James Couldwell. James had this horse on his radar for the past few years now and was finally able to secure him when he went to the sales at Doncaster in August. At that point he told me that he would win the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen and to target him for that race...no pressure there then!

A great, big individual (who just happens to go by the stable name ‘Huge O') with some decent form in the book in Ireland, it is hard to believe that he never managed to get his head in front over fences. We gave him a wind operation when he arrived and prepared him from there. Given a great ride by David Noonan, he never really looked to be in any trouble and came away from his rivals with the minimum of fuss over the marathon 3m3½f trip. He clearly stays very well and stamina tests such as the Eider Chase at Newcastle could now be on the agenda. For now though, I am just pleased that the plan came to fruition for his enthusiastic and knowledgeable owners.

Talking of Hugo ‘N Taz, he is looked after by Gemma Humphrey (who also looked after multiple winner Aldrin for the Value Racing Club) and we have decided to change her nickname to ‘Lucky Gem'. Of the six horses she looks after to have run this season, all six of them have won. It really is a case of another week, another photo of Gemma in the Sunday Indy!

Our other Boxing Day winner was Meep Meep Mag who was the easy winner of the bumper at Sedgefield under Conor O'Farrell. With the second favourite underperforming, this probably wasn't the deepest of races, but that is part of the job of the trainer - to find the best possible opportunities for the horses in your care. Even so, she could do little more than beat her rivals with the minimum of fuss and that is no less than she deserved having run two good races since joining the team when finishing second and third. She is a most likeable filly and will probably now go hurdling.

Winning jockey Conor O'Farrell spent most of the early part of his career at Pond House, but has made the move north in recent years, although we still try to put him up whenever the chance arises. This season he has won on three of the four mounts I have given him, an enviable strike-rate I am sure you will agree. Meep Meep Mag was the final leg of an excellent treble on the day for Conor.

Induno, Paricolor and Eamon An Cnoic all finished third over the Christmas period and should be picking up more races in due course.

David Pipe Racing Club Brings About Half Century

We have had a successful start to this week with an across-the-card double at Haydock and Taunton on Monday. Buster Edwards came from the clouds to land the staying handicap hurdle at Haydock under a never-say-die ride from Welsh National winning jockey Jack Tudor. Despite retuning the 7/2

favourite, he traded at 999/1 in running and that tells you all you need to know. Insert your own ‘finished like a train' or ‘daylight robber' jokes here!

Great Tempo was our second winner on the day, holding on in a desperate finish under an enterprising ride from amateur jockey Fergus Gillard. Running in the colours of the David Pipe Racing Club he was greeted by the delighted members in attendance. They have already enjoyed two winners from four runners and you too can join in the excitement from only £100 per year. Further details can be found here... Furthermore, he was our 50th winner of the season with our last runners of 2019.

Top Job On The Gallops

We have spoken of the weather on a number of occasions over the past few months but the persistent rain really does take a toll on the ground. With over 180mm of precipitation, it has been the wettest single month since October 2013. That is why I would like to make a special mention of our gallops man Mike Broom who has been working tirelessly to make sure that the gallops (both woodchip and sand) and schooling fences are presented in the best possible condition for the horses to complete their work. His work behind the scenes cannot be understated and I remain extremely grateful to him and all of the team for their efforts during these adverse conditions.

Stocking Filler!

If you didn't get everything you wanted for Christmas, why not treat yourself? I have a couple of lovely horses for sale including a 25% share in an extremely exciting dual Irish point-to-point winner. Crossing Lines really does look a bit special, bolting up by 20 lengths on his last start three weeks ago. If you have dreams of big race glory, he could be the one to take you to all of the big meetings!

I also have a nice filly who has joined us after a fruitful campaign on the flat. She is called Miss M and has won three times on the level during her career. She has been in our loose school and looks to have a good aptitude for jumping and will provide any potential owner a lot of fun on a relatively modest budget. Further details can be found on the ‘horses for sale' page of my website.

Wishing everyone a very happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year...see you in 2020!

