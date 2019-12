Three year CBO bans man from every shop in Cambridge

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 31st December 2019 14:57

Jamie

Three year CBO bans man from every shop in Cambridge

A MAN has been banned from entering every shop in Cambridge following a conviction for shoplifting at court.

Officers from the Cambridge City Centre Neighbourhood Team successfully obtained the three year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents 23-year-old Jamie Williams from entering shops within the boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.

He's also not to enter the city within the boundary of Chesterton Road, Elizabeth Way, East Road, The Fen Causeway, Newnham Road, Queen's Road, Northampton Street and Chesterton Lane except to attend pre-arranged appointments.

Williams, of no fixed abode, was handed the order at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 20 December where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stealing six coats worth more than £1,000 on December 3 and six jars of honey worth more than £700 on 11 December. A further ten offences were taken into account.

PC Leanne Robinson said: "Williams has committed numerous thefts from shops across the city. The recent action from the courts demonstrates how serious his offending has been. We hope the CBO gives city retailers some much needed respite and Williams the opportunity to get the support he requires."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.