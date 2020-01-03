  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following assault

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd January 2020 08:51

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Peterborough.

The victim was heading home at 12.30am on Sunday, 22 December, after a night out with friends when he was approached by a man in Westgate, who dragged him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him causing serious injuries.

DC Sarah Morgan, who is investigating, said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack and we are urging anyone who witnessed it to come forward and share any details they have.

"I would ask anyone who saw what happened or who recognises the person in the photos to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/91152/19."

