£40,000 arson appeal

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd January 2020 11:17

POLICE are appealing for information following an incident of arson in St Neots on New Year's Day (1 January).

Officers were called to reports of fire which had been started deliberately at Massmould in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, at about 3.10am.

The fire is believed to have started at just after 12.20am, with an estimated £40,000 worth of damage caused after pallets of plastic pellets were set alight, with the flames also damaging vehicles parked at neighbouring sites.

Officers are keen to identify who is responsible and urge anyone who may know anything to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/124/20, or you can call 101.

