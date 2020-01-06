  • Bookmark this page

Pedestrian dies following collision in Fordham

Published: 6th January 2020

Pedestrian dies following collision in Fordham

AN elderly man has died in hospital following a collision in Fordham last month.

Alonzo Smart, 95, was crossing Carter Street at about 9am on 2 December when he was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Alonzo, of New Path, Fordham, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment, but died yesterday (2 January).

Last month Richardos Primandas, 52, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, admitted charges of careless driving and driving while disqualified.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 9 December where he was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

