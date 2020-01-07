Elderly dog walker assaulted

7th January 2020

AN ELDERLY dog walker was taken to hospital after being assaulted near a park in Peterborough (2 January).

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 3.26pm to reports of violence on Pyhill, Bretton - close to Bretton Park. The assault took place on the footpath between Heltwate School and Pyhill.

Police attended the scene and spoke to a man, 79, who reported being pushed to the floor by another dog walker who had left the area by the time officers arrived.

The alleged attacker is described as white, between 5'10 and 6ft with a shaved head and, at the time of the assault, was wearing dark jeans and a long black jacket.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and suffered a broken hip.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/477/20.

