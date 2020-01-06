Why don't we answer people's questions properly?

Author: Dr Rosemary Westwell Published: 6th January 2020 08:53

These days there seem to be more and more cases when a simple matter of listening to people's requests would save a whole lot of time, money, patience and angst. We find this in our government, our councils, our villages and our local firms and large organizations.

Time and again we are forced to phone companies that are supposed to be looking after our goods or money. I must have been on the phone for a total of at least 6 hours over the last few months trying to do what should have been simple tasks. At first, when I call, there is a long procedure in which the person I have called has to make sure I am who I am. I note that the receiver of the call makes no effort to establish his or her right to the information I have to give. More often than not, the receiver of the call refuses to give their real name and will only give a made up first name.

Then we have the scripted response. No matter what question we ask the same answer is given. I had a call recently in which I said we wanted to make changes to an account. The reply was ‘You want to close the account', I replied that we did NOT want to close the account but we wanted to make changes. This scenario was repeated again and again until I was cut off. This is not my idea of customer service. It seems we have to guess what they should have said.

More often than not we get conflicting answers from the same firm or bank. I was told by a caller that I could take documents we needed to complete into our local branch and that they would check the forms and fax them to the head office. I discovered that, at first, this was not the case and when the teller was less than helpful the tone of my voice became a little harsher. I was then accused of shouting, so I replied that I was not shouting and that I should not be told off for expressing a legitimate complaint. What a way to carry on!

I was determined to solve a problem by writing a letter. I sent a letter to the Works and Pensions Department about pensions. In return, I received a phone call from the ‘Works' part of the department and was told to phone the Pension people. Why on earth wasn't my letter simply forwarded?

If I didn't know better, I could believe that it is all a ploy to put distance between the customers and the organizations. If they make the whole process frustrating enough, we will give up and let them do what they want, irrespective of our needs and requests. It would be interesting to know how much time (and money) is wasted on fruitless phone calls. I suggest that a lot of the money that seems to disappear in large organizations goes this way. What a waste!

We should cease to put up with this poor method of communication. A phone call is surely less secure than a letter - words can easily be misheard. I have to remember that one of my passwords has been wrongly spelt because the person on the other end of the phone couldn't spell!

I am now going to write a letter.

