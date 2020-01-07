Jurassic Bark to help pets, livestock and wildlife in Australia

Author: Marius West Published: 7th January 2020 08:56

Fireman help

Jurassic Bark to help pets, livestock and wildlife in Australia

This Thursday the 9th January, we will be donating 10% of all our sales from both shops, it would be great to see you and have your support, pop in and see us here in Littleport or our Downham shop.

We are all feeling extremely devastated for the wildlife in Australia as bushfires tear through rural communities across the nation.

The RSPCA bushfire appeal is used to protect the pets, livestock and wildlife affected by bushfires, helping evacuate animals from disaster zones. Lets do our bit here at Jurassic Bark. #RSPCANSW #Bushfireappeal

https://www.rspcansw.org.au/bushfire-appeal/

