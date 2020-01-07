  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Jurassic Bark to help pets, livestock and wildlife in Australia

Author: Marius West Published: 7th January 2020 08:56

Fireman help

Jurassic Bark to help pets, livestock and wildlife in Australia

This Thursday the 9th January, we will be donating 10% of all our sales from both shops, it would be great to see you and have your support, pop in and see us here in Littleport or our Downham shop.

We are all feeling extremely devastated for the wildlife in Australia as bushfires tear through rural communities across the nation.

The RSPCA bushfire appeal is used to protect the pets, livestock and wildlife affected by bushfires, helping evacuate animals from disaster zones. Lets do our bit here at Jurassic Bark. #RSPCANSW #Bushfireappeal

 

https://www.rspcansw.org.au/bushfire-appeal/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies