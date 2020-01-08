  • Bookmark this page

Man charged with murder

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th January 2020 09:06

Police

A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough on Sunday (5 January).

Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Audrius Lapinkskas, from Watergall, Bretton, following an incident at about 8.50pm in Lincoln Road.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning (8 January).

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday (7 January) at Addenbrooke's Hospital concluded Mr Lapinkskas died as a result of being assaulted.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of 5 January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

