Drink driver crashed into sign before rolling car

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 8th January 2020 11:02

Police

Drink driver crashed into sign before rolling car

A MOTORIST has been disqualified for four years after crashing his car while more than two times over the drink drive limit.

Police were called to the A428 near Cambourne after 47-year-old David Foster crashed his Ford Focus at about 12.45am on 7 July.

When they arrived they saw a damaged road sign and, 200 metres down the road, the car on its side.

Foster, who was the only person in the car at the time it crashed, was pulled from the vehicle and checked over by officers who became suspicious when they smelt alcohol.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and blew 116ugs, more than three times the legal limit (35ugs), before telling officers he "had only had a couple of red wines."

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital as a precaution, where his blood was also tested and found to contain 213ugs per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80ugs.

As well has being handed the ban Foster, of Springfield Road, Slough, Berkshire, was also ordered to pay £635 in fines after pleading guilty to drink driving at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (2 January).

PC Jon Yaxley said: "By getting behind the wheel of his car Foster put not only his life in danger, but those of other road users.

"It is only by sheer luck he wasn't more seriously injured when he crashed into the sign and rolled his car."

If you wish to report drink or drug driving there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

