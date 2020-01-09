Using drones in construction - What are the benefits?

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 9th January 2020 08:58

Drone at work

While drones started out as a military tool, their benefits are now proving useful in countless other industries. The construction sector is no stranger to using cutting edge, new technologies. Here are some of the benefits of implementing them into your construction business/projects.

High quality photography - Drones allow you to capture the highest quality photos and footage from a range of different angles to provide unique perspectives not available using traditional photography methods. This will not only provide excellent marketing materials, but also set you apart from your competitors.

Better Surveillance - Drones are able to provide a more accurate land survey in a fraction of the time compared to traditional land surveillance methods. By providing a view of the whole site, drones prove very useful for monitoring the health and safety of the site, protecting both your employees and you.-

Improves security- From potential health risks to unwanted visitors or damage to property, drone technology enables you to have some of the most accurate and widest security monitoring. As they can be operated from the ground, and at a distance, drones can be used to survey potentially dangerous locations without risk to wellbeing of individuals.

Communication & management improvements- Companies can use drone technology to monitor the progress of projects while off site. This footage or photographs can then be used to update investors or clients on the progress of the project without having to visit the site, saving you time and money.

Better chance of winning projects- Drone technology allows work to be completed faster which is always an advantage to have when bidding on a project. Clients are always looking for companies that deliver their services in a timely but quality manner, implementing drone technology into your work allows you to do this.

How do you feel about drones? Are you ready to embrace the change or still feeling sceptical? We've only scratched the surface of the potential benefits of using drone technology in your construction business.

