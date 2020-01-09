  • Bookmark this page

Jail for Cambridge drug dealer

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 9th January 2020 12:57

Jonathan Noble

A MAN who took over a vulnerable woman's home to sell drugs has been jailed.

Jonathan Noble of no fixed abode was handed a two year sentence at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (7 January) after previously pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and diamorphine.

The 32-year-old was arrested by officers from the Southern Impact Team on 23 April last year who were responding to reports of drug dealing from a property in Francis Darwin Court in Cambridge.

More than £1,000 was seized from the house as well as five mobile phones.

Sgt Jamie Williams said: "Noble told officers he'd arrived a few days earlier from Bedford and was looking after the woman in the house.

"We found no legitimate reason for him to be in the house and believed he was ‘cuckooing' - tricking or coercing the occupant into letting a drug dealer stay in their home.

"It's a despicable practice, as this sentence demonstrates, which regularly involves preying on people with addictions, at times with threatening behaviour or intimidation.

"The public play an extremely important role in our efforts to disrupt county lines activity in Cambridge and we urge people to report suspicious activity to us."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

