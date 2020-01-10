Force's first recruits of 2020

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 10th January 2020 08:53

Recruits

THE FIRST new police officers of 2020 marched in front of proud family and friends today (9 January) as Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomed them to its ranks.

Among the county's sixteen new officers were a fruit importer, a law student, a hotel manager, a finance assistant and a psychiatric health care worker.

Others had previously worked as Special Constables or had moved from Cambridgeshire charities such as Eddie's, a learning disability charity, or EACH (East Anglia Children's Hospice).

Earlier today the officers took part in their passing out parade at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course they will now be posted across Cambridgeshire to tackle crime and protect the public.

Today's passing out parade is the first one of the year. Last year there were seven passing out parades and, in the second half of the year (July-December), there were a total of 90 new recruits.

Speaking at the ceremony DCC Gyford congratulated the graduates, telling them: "Over the last few weeks you have learnt what it means to hold a warrant card and that responsibility, and also the importance of knowing how to build trust and confidence in our communities.

"You will be looking for ways to prevent crime and disorder as well as helping to build safer communities."

DCC Gyford urged the new officers to ask questions, act when something is not quite right, communicate with each other and communities, act with fairness and impartiality but to also be kind and show their human side.

She added: "Every day is a school day and learning never stops for any of us - so support each other, uphold the law, never go against your own personal values and don't lose who you are and your unique identities.

"Being a police officer is exciting and rewarding and I can vouch for that. Since the beginning of 1992 that hasn't changed for me."

Today has marked the first intake of officers in 2020 and the force is continuing its search for new constables.

