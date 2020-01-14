Closure order for Longstanton home

A PRIVATELY owned property in Longstanton has been issued with a closure order in a bid to safeguard the occupants.

The order was issued to 43 High Street, Longstanton yesterday (9 January) after a successful application from the South Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood police team to Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The action came as a result of reports of drug use and dealing linked to people visiting the property.

Sergeant Emma Hilson said: "Closure orders are civil orders which can be used in a variety of different situations. On this occasion two adults living in the property have been directly affected by the criminality associated with dealing at the address. The closure of this property offers an opportunity for the occupants to work with local support services to rebuild their lives after their home was taken over by people living outside the area.

"I would like to thank members of public that have stepped forward and reported their concerns about this property. We ask people to keep reporting, the information that you hold could be the piece in the jigsaw that services need to be able to take action to improve the quality of life of those within our communities."

The closure order states the house be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014 and only permits access to the owner, one other occupant and emergency services for three months. If anyone else is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.

Two 16-year-old boys from Peterborough were arrested at the property on New Year's Eve on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and a 24-year-old man from Longstanton on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

One boy has been released on bail and the other will attend a voluntary interview. The man has been released under investigation.

