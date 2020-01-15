Man jailed for vicious attack

A MAN has been jailed after he brutally attacked his ex-partner's father.

Nathan Heathfield, 28, travelled to Cambridge on 30 July last year wanting to see his daughter who lives with his ex-partner.

Fearing for their safety because of previous violent disputes, the mother had sought refuge at her parents' house in Gurney Way, Cambridge.

However, Heathfield anticipated this and also travelled to the address and when he arrived at about 8pm the victim went outside to speak to him.

After a short conversation the situation escalated into an argument and Heathfield began punching the victim to the face.

He fell to the ground and tried to cover himself as Heathfield repeatedly kicked him in the chest before leaving the scene.

Heathfield was arrested shortly afterwards on a nearby street, while the victim required extensive hospital treatment.

Heathfield, of Cavendish Street, Bedford, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and on Tuesday (7 January) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a ten year restraining order.

DC Mike Minett said: "Heathfield admitted what he had done was wrong at the earliest opportunity and he can see how his actions were not acceptable.

"However, the attack left the victim needing emergency treatment and I am glad Heathfield is behind bars".

