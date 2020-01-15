Restraining order for man who stalked ex-partner

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 15th January 2020 16:28

Police

Restraining order for man who stalked ex-partner

A MAN who stalked his ex-partner has been handed a five-year restraining order.

David Seddon, 41, and his former partner split up in May with the woman, who is in her 20s, telling him not to contact her.

On 5 July one of the woman's neighbours had parked their car outside her house in Cambridge and returned the following day to find Seddon had let the air out of their tyres and forced stones in the valves.

Just over a week later Seddon asked the woman to meet him in Cambridge to exchange belongings and when she arrived he asked her to go for a drink at a nearby pub. While in the pub Seddon became verbally aggressive towards her so she left.

He followed her around Cambridge screaming, "you are going to have dinner with me", until she hid in a shop and phoned her father to come to collect her. As the pair were walking home Seddon approached them and got into an argument with her father, who told him to leave his daughter alone.

At about 1.30am the following day the woman was woken up by Seddon trying to take a ladder from the roof of her shed. When he was told to leave he shouted, "I am going to get you", before eventually leaving when police were called.

On 15 July the woman found a parcel sent by Seddon containing an incense burner in her back garden.

Over the course of 12 days, Seddon sent 140 text messages to the woman, despite repeatedly being told she wanted no contact with him.

On the evening of 27 July he again turned up at the woman's home but was told to leave by her parents. He became verbally abusive and started to kick their front door. He was arrested after she activated a personal alarm and was subsequently bailed with conditions not to contact her.

Despite this, over the course of three days, he sent her a further four text messages, approached her at work and was spotted outside her home.

Seddon, of Brandon Creek, Norfolk, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 5 December where he was jailed for 30 weeks after pleading guilty to twice breaching a suspended sentence order.

On Thursday (9 January), at the same court, he was handed 38 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to harassment.

DC Stuart Webling said: "Seddon relentlessly tried to contact the woman and left her feeling vulnerable in places she should have felt safe.

"I'd like to thank her for having the courage to support a conviction. No-one should ever be treated in this way.

"I would strongly urge anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed, to get in touch with us."

To report stalking call 101, 999 in an emergency or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.