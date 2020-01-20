Jail for man who breached CBO

A MAN who breached his Criminal Behaviour Order six times has been jailed.

Mark Guy, 40, of Monkswell, Cambridge was handed the indefinite order not to beg on 27 March last year.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (8 January) he pleaded guilty to breaking it on 30 October, 9, 14 and 24 December and twice on 6 January. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) remains in place and states he must not beg anywhere in Station Road, Cambridge or Station Square. He also must not beg outside any Tesco, Co-Op or Sainsbury's stores in the city centre or within 10 metres of any cash machine in the city centre

PC Jamie Tumber said: "Guy was issued the CBO to address his prolific begging behaviour which was problematic despite receiving financial support and having his own accommodation.

"This is the second time he has now been before the courts for breaching this order so his suspended sentence has been activated along with a further sentence.

"CBO's are issued by the courts as a method of tackling the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. Breaching the order is taken seriously by the courts and as this case demonstrates, can result in a prison sentence."

