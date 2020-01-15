Rise in pickpocketing reports in Ely

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 15th January 2020 08:55

POLICE are urging the public to be vigilant following a rise in reports of pickpocketing.

Since Thursday (9 January) police have received 12 separate reports of pickpockets operating in Cambridge, Huntingdon and Ely.

A woman in her 60s had £1,300 taken from her bank account on Thursday after her purse was taken from her bag earlier that day in Ely. A further three incidents of pickpocketing in the city have been reported since.

There have been seven incidents in Cambridge including at Jesus Green on Friday (10 January) when a woman, in her 30s, was approached by a man who snatched her bag from beside her.

On Saturday (11 January), a woman in her 50s was walking along Chequers Court in Huntingdon when her purse was taken from her bag.

Sgt Kevin Misik said: "More often than not pickpockets will try their best to remain undetected, which is why vigilance and prevention methods are key.

"Thieves will often try to operate in busy places like pubs or shopping centres, so make sure to keep bags shut and valuables out of your back pockets.

"A great way to avoid falling foul of pickpockets is to attach bells to your purse for example, that way if someone tries to grab it, you are instantly made aware."

