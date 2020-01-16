Rail improvement projects affect Great Northern and Thameslink services this weekend

Author: Marius West Published: 16th January 2020 08:58

Railway works

Rail improvement projects affect Great Northern and Thameslink services this weekend

Track improvement work will reduce train services in and out of King's Cross this weekend.

Govia Thameslink Railway are advising Thameslink and Great Northern passengers planning to travel into or out of King's Cross station this weekend, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January, to check their route and times in advance as train services will be reduced significantly.

Network Rail are carrying out major railway improvement work between Peterborough and London, and tunnel maintenance on lines in and out of Moorgate. Passengers affected will include Arsenal fans travelling to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday's home fixture against Sheffield United.

The main changes to services are:

Buses replacing trains between Peterborough and Hitchin as track renewals are carried out;

Reduced timetable between Hitchin and King's Cross, with five platforms closed at King's Cross as part of Network Rail's ongoing track improvement project;

No trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate while maintenance work continues in the tunnels;

No northbound services calling at Hornsey or Harringay.

Thameslink services will continue to run to and through St Pancras station.

Govia Thameslink Railway's Infrastructure Director Keith Jipps said: "We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements. Great Northern and Thameslink customers intending to travel in or out of King's Cross or Moorgate should check journey planners in advance to plan their route."

Passengers are also being reminded that over the following weekend, all lines between Peterborough and London will be closed while Network Rail's track improvements continue. On 25 and 26 January there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and London, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and London.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.