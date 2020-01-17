Appeal after man injured in Cambridge assault

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 17th January 2020 11:18

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital following an assault in Cambridge last Friday (January 10).

Officers were on patrol in the city just after 3.30pm when they came across an injured man in Arbury Road.

Further investigation established he had been attacked by another man. The victim, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested that same day on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) but has been released on bail until 5 February.

Detective Constable Hamish Cowley said: "This was a nasty attack which we believe took place at about 3pm at the junction of Union Lane, Arbury Road and Milton Road.

"We know the area was busy at the time and we are keen to hear from anyone who was there and who may be able to help with our investigation."

