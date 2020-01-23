Appeal to reunite "heartbroken" woman with stolen watch

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 23rd January 2020 14:07

Police

Appeal to reunite "heartbroken" woman with stolen watch

A WOMAN from March is desperately appealing for help after an irreplaceable family watch, belonging to her late father, and military medals were taken during a burglary at her home on Christmas Day.

The victim returned to her house in Riverbank Close, March, just after midnight on 25 December to discover the side door had been broken and her house had been ransacked. A number of items were missing, including Christmas presents from under the tree and some sentimental pieces.

The house was broken into between 8.30pm on 24 December and just after midnight on 25 December.

A number of sentimental items were taken, including a 1970s gold Omega Watch, which belonged to the victim's late father. It had an elasticated strap and a distinctive moon and sun image on the dark blue clock face.

Two Second World War medals belonging to the victim's late grandfather were also taken. They weren't engraved but one was for services to the Black Watch division and another awarded for playing the bagpipes for the Queen. They were wrapped in a cloth and placed in a 1970s Golden Virginia tin.

Finally a gold-plated pocket watch, also belonging to the victim's late grandfather and described as being "a bit old and battered" was also taken with the haul.

The victim spoke of her devastation at losing items so close to her heart. She said: "Lots of things were taken that night, including expensive Christmas gifts, but it's the items belonging to my late father and grandfather that upset me the most and I can never replace them. I am utterly heartbroken.

"I remember these items from when I was a little girl and the watch is all I have left to remind me of my father. We were very close and it would mean the world to me to get it back.

"I feel so sad and down about what has happened and it will take a long time for me to feel comfortable in my own home again. I have even considered moving. People don't realise or see the devastation and fear that they cause the victims they burgle."

DC Adam Blake from the northern burglary team, said: "This is a truly heart-breaking case and the team and I will work tirelessly to get justice for the victim, as we do for all our cases.

"Being burgled is a traumatic experience at any time, but for it to happen at Christmas is awful and a completely cruel act.

"A number of high-value items were taken, but it is the distinctive and irreplaceable personal items mentioned that the victim is desperate to be reunited with.

"I would urge anyone who has any information or who has been offered or seen these items to get in touch with police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 35/91819/19.

"Burglary is a priority area for the force and dedicated teams covering the north and south of the county are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice, reuniting people with their items and preventing further burglaries."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.