Author: Marius West Published: 21st January 2020 08:50

Building fire in Ely

Smoke emitting from outside the pub on Saturday (18) at 8.36pm a crew from Ely and one crew from Soham were called to a building fire on Minster Palace, Ely.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the cellar of a pub. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 12am.

All persons were accounted for.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

