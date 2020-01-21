Cambridgeshire Constabulary to consult on new proposals to replace outdated Parkside Police Station

Parkside police station

CAMBRIDGESHIRE Constabulary is to hold a consultation on the principle of enhancing its service for the south of Cambridgeshire by replacing its outdated facilities at Parkside Police Station with both a new city centre police station and a police hub on the outskirts of Cambridge.

The proposals respond to the changing nature of crime and policing in Cambridgeshire alongside local population growth. Cambridgeshire Constabulary has conducted a review of the current services at Parkside and believes that the current facilities do not allow them to fully respond to today's needs. Parkside was constructed in the 1960s and is beyond its functional age as a police facility, requiring significant investment to keep the building operational in the mid to long term. Essential maintenance was completed at Parkside in 2014, but this was only intended to extend the useable lifespan of the buildings for up to five years.

Parkside does not allow the Police to fully respond to today's needs. There is no room to expand the station and there are too few cells, which means that police officers are having to spend more time processing detainees as, when the cells are full at Parkside, police officers must transport the people they arrest 40 miles to Peterborough or King's Lynn. This takes officers away from responding to other incidents in Cambridge and the surrounding area.

The consultation follows the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner seeking the views of the public through a survey in June 2019 about a potential site in Milton. There was general positivity about the principle of relocating holding facilities and back office functions away from Parkside to a preferred location on the edge of the city, but a number of respondents called for a city centre presence to be maintained.

Having listened to the feedback received, Cambridgeshire Constabulary is now undertaking a formal consultation on the principle of the proposals to replace the facilities at Parkside with both a new city centre police station and a police hub on the outskirts of Cambridge.

The new city centre police station will be a base for the community policing team and will have a public facing enquiry office for people to access information, speak to officers, and report crime.

The new hub on the outskirts of Cambridge will be a base for the community police serving the south of Cambridgeshire. The new hub will enable the police to respond to local population growth and the challenges of modern-day policing.

The benefits of the proposals include:

More time for police officers to be on patrol by increasing the number of cells and reducing detainee travel time

Being able to respond to complex and online crimes more effectively

Improving the speed of the court appearance process through the increased use of virtual courts

Ensuring a public-facing location in the city centre

Responding to the increasing demand for police as the population grows

Details of a final site for both the city centre police station and the hub will be subject to the outcome of this consultation on the principle of the service change proposals.

The consultation will commence at 9am on Saturday 1 February 2020 and end at 5pm on Saturday 29 February 2020.

The Constabulary has launched a consultation website (www.cambspoliceconsultation.co.uk) and video calling for the community to get involved in the consultation and help shape the future of policing in the south of Cambridgeshire.

The police team will also be holding a number of drop-in events throughout the month to answer questions and hear feedback, as well as visiting local markets:

Saturday 1 February 2020 (10am to 2pm) - The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

Thursday 6 February 2020 (2pm to 5pm) - Brays Lane Waitrose, Ely

Wednesday 12 February 2020 (4pm to 7pm) - Sainsbury's Superstore, Huntingdon

Saturday 22 February 2020 (10am to 2pm) - The Lion Yard Shopping Centre, Cambridge

Members of the public will be able to send in their feedback via the website, or on a hardcopy questionnaire that can be collected from Parkside, Cambourne, Ely, Histon, Sawston, and St Neots police stations during opening hours.

Chief Constable, Nick Dean said: "The nature of crime has changed a lot since the Parkside station opened. We no longer have the capacity in our cells to quickly process criminals and we cannot fully meet the demands of the growing population of Cambridgeshire with the facilities that are currently available.

"We have the opportunity here to improve our service through facilities that meet the demands of modern policing. This consultation is about making sure the people of Cambridgeshire are given the opportunity to have their say on the future of their police service. I hope as many people as possible give us their feedback and help shape the future of policing in Cambridgeshire."

