22nd January 2020

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was attacked while walking his dog in Werrington, Peterborough.

The victim was walking his dog at 9pm on 13 January down an alleyway between houses in Crowhurst when he was attacked by a man with an extendable baton.

He was hit more than 20 times, which resulted in serious injuries.

The suspect is described as 6 foot, of stocky build and wearing all black, including a black hooded jacket, black trousers, black trainers and black gloves.

DC Andrew Donaldson, who is investigating, said: "This was a particularly nasty and seemingly unprovoked attack on a man who was just minding his own business.

"An interesting point of note is that the victim's dog chased after the suspect and may have bitten him on the leg.

"I would urge anyone who may have any information to contact police."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/3194/20.

