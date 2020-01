Pair jailed for attacking man with glass brick

TWO men who attacked a man with a glass brick in Wisbech have been jailed.

Daniel Cockerill, 29, and Nick Fisher, 33, followed the victim into Maple Avenue, and then Edinburgh Drive, at just after 7.30am on 22 September, 2018.

CCTV captured Cockerill picking up a glass brick from the floor and Fisher running towards the victim - a man in his 40s.

Cockerill was seen to hit him over the head with the brick before both men repeatedly kicked and punched the victim in the head and stomach while he was on the ground.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he made a recovery.

Police were called by members of the public who witnessed the attack and despite Cockerill attempting to hide in the loft, both men were found and arrested later that day at an address in Bath Road.

Cockerill and Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, admitted affray and were both sentenced to one year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, 16 January.

DC Chris Smith said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who alerted police to this vicious attack. Although the victim did not wish to report the assault, CCTV provided to officers by witnesses in the area showed shocking and extreme violence against him.

"Tackling serious street based violence of this nature is a force priority and we will continue to robustly investigate such criminality."

