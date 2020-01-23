Our Drone OSC Permit explained

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 23rd January 2020 09:00

Many drone operators claim that they can operate in Congested Areas. The truth of the matter is that they can't or definitely shouldn't unless they have an OSC permit from the CAA.

The CAA has several rules and regulations a drone operator needs to abide by. Generally, this means keeping the drone below 400ft from the take off site and 50m away from people, buildings, vehicles etc. for aircraft under 20kg in weight and 150m from congested area.

At Eagle Eye Drone solutions, we have written an Operational Safety Case (OSC) to demonstrate that our pilots are safe and responsible for flying at working practices. We've also established that the multiple drones we operate are equipped with adequate safety features. Together with our incident-free history in operating drones and our extensive safety procedures, we have been granted from The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) a Non-Standard Permission.

We are one of a handful of UK companies to be granted such permission by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to fly at reduced distances. This enables us to take off within 10 meters of a Person, a Vessel, a Vehicle or a Structure (PVVS), not under the remote pilot's control. Standard permission is 30m.

What does this mean for you? This means we can fly in congested areas, including cities, which many other drone companies are unable to do.

The new heavy-lift capability allows us to get you the shots you need, whether it's for a great feature film or drama, a promotional video or 360 panoramic photos or VR video.

More accurate building and Roofing inspections.

Contact us now, using our online enquiry and booking form, or call us on 01353 820 126 to have a chat with our experienced qualified pilots.

