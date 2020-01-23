  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following burglary in Walton

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 23rd January 2020 11:16

Police

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary Peterborough where a large amount of cash and jewellery was taken.

The burglary took place in Churchfield Court, Walton, between 9am and 8.30pm on Monday (20 January). The victim returned home to find an upstairs window had been smashed and his bedroom had been searched.

Jewellery, £5000 in cash and a wallet containing bank cards were taken.

DC Pete Wise, investigating, said: "If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or anything out of the ordinary, no matter how small, I would urge you to contact police."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/5090/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

