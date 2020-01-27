Dangerous driver sentenced

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 27th January 2020 11:42

Speed gun

Dangerous driver sentenced

A motorist who was caught doing nearly double the speed limit has been disqualified from driving.

Patrick Webb, 24, was caught driving his BMW coupe at 119mph by a member of police staff carrying out speed checks on the A141 near Warboys just before 1.45pm on 3 June.

The offence was verified by the force's cameras, tickets and collisions unit and Webb was charged with dangerous driving.

Webb, of Tydd St. Mary, Spalding, admitted the offence and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday (16 January).

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Gareth Emanuel, camera operations co-ordinator for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies said: "Webb drove at an excessive speed on what is a 60mph limit road.

"This is a notorious area for collisions taking place and Webb's speed showed a total disregard for the safety of both himself and the other road users around him.

"Speeding is one of the fatal four most common causes of death or injuries on our roads and Webb is lucky to not have caused serious harm.

"Thanks to the staff involved in all stages of this investigation - a dangerous driver has been taken off of the roads for a considerable amount of time.

"I hope this serves as a deterrent to those who may choose to drive over the limit."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.