27th January 2020

Woman sentenced for causing death by careless driving

A WOMAN who shunted another car off the road and into a tree killing a young woman has been sentenced.

Jane Maraka, 33, was on the M11 southbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11 when the incident occurred.

The victims were driving in the outside lane of the motorway on 16 December, 2018, when Maraka's Mercedes made contact with their Nissan Micra.

The impact caused the Micra to leave the road, mount the verge and roll multiple times before hitting a tree.

Maraka stopped further down the road and walked back to the scene.

Jessica Howe, 22, was a passenger in the Micra and sustained serious head injuries. Despite the best efforts of staff at Addenbrookes Hospital she died the following day.

The driver of the Micra received severe bruising to her shoulders and legs but has since made a full recovery.

Maraka and her two children, who were in the back of the car, were unhurt.

An investigation into what happened found she had been driving carelessly and had not noticed the car in front was driving more slowly than she was.

Maraka, of Simonburn Avenue, Newcastle, pleaded guilty of causing death by careless driving.

She was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (21 January) to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Kevin Drury, who investigated, said: "This sad case shows the importance of remaining alert while driving.

"Maraka didn't start her journey intending for this collision to happen. This tragedy should highlight to others the responsibility all drivers have to concentrate fully on the road.

"I would like to thank the victim's family for their cooperation and dignified behaviour during this case."

