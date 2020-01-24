City centre team stamping out ASB in Cambridge

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th January 2020 08:50

Police

City centre team stamping out ASB in Cambridge

SHOPLIFTERS, beggars and repeat offenders are being targeted as part of a campaign to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Cambridge city.

The city's Neighbourhood Policing Team are working to stamp out anti-social behaviour (ASB) with a focus on longer-term problem solving around the individuals who cause the most significant alarm, distress and disruption to businesses and the public.

Since March 2019, under Operation Ferndale, the team have secured 11 court orders including Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs), Restraining Orders and Anti-Social Behaviour Injunctions for some of the city's most prolific offenders.

This includes:

Mark Guy who was given an indefinite order in March not to beg anywhere in Station Road or Station Square or outside any Tesco, co-Op or Sainsbury's in the city centre or within 10 metres of any ATM in the city.

Demi Sanghera who was given a five year order in December not to request or accept any money from any member of the public in the city.

Steven Mulryan who was given a five year order in November not to beg or enter Primark, Sainsbury's or John Lewis.

Scott Reynolds who was given a five year order not to attend any Tesco Express, Sainsbury's local, Waitrose, Co-Ops, one Stop or B&M stores within the area bounded by the M11, A11 and A14. Also not to purchase any goods unless a receipt has been obtained and retained for a month and presented to a police officer upon request.

Paul Rockett who was given a two year order in May not to be drunk in any Cambridge restaurants or enter without a means of paying for anything ordered or consumed.

Lorna Webb who was given a two year order in November not to go to Mill Road.

Liam Berna who was given a two year order in August not to beg or enter any building, car park or area of the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

Kevin MacDonald who was given an 18 month order in October not to enter any enter any building, car park or area of the Grand Arcade shopping centre, not to go to Jordan's Yard, Park Street, Queen Anne, Grafton West and East car parks. He's also not to go to St Andrews Street and must leave any premises within the city upon the reasonable request of an officer.

Jamie Williams who was given a three year CBO in December not to enter any retail shop in Cambridge.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "CBOs are a useful tool that allow the courts to address, manage and control a person's offending behaviour, through requirements, such as engaging with support services or by placing prohibitive conditions on them to prevent anti-social or criminal behaviour.

"We work in close partnership with agencies and support services in the city to address the cause of repeat offending and where necessary, seek these orders are a last resort.

"Over the past year we have seen individuals that are subject to these types of order who have made a complete U-turn in their behaviour or offending by entering into drug treatment, accepting support for mental health issues, accommodation and receiving financial support.

"There are also ways the public can support these individuals by donating to local charities that support individuals that are either homeless or struggling with substance misuse."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.