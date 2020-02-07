  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Appeal following break-in

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 7th February 2020 10:37

Picture

Appeal following break-in

POLICE have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

A neighbour, who was helping to renovate the property, noticed the front door was slightly ajar when he went to carry out works at 8:30am on 4 January.

As he entered the property, he realised it was filled with smoke. He shouted out and a man appeared from one of the bedrooms then left the scene.

Nothing was taken but there was fire damage to floorboards in one of the bedrooms and damage to the front door.

Detective Constable, Adam Blake, from the northern burglary team, said: "Although no items were taken, there was substantial damage to the property, which came at a significant cost to the victim to get this repaired.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to please come forward and contact police.

"Burglary is a priority area for the force and the team and I are passionate about getting justice for victims."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/854/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies