Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 7th February 2020 10:37

Appeal following break-in

POLICE have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

A neighbour, who was helping to renovate the property, noticed the front door was slightly ajar when he went to carry out works at 8:30am on 4 January.

As he entered the property, he realised it was filled with smoke. He shouted out and a man appeared from one of the bedrooms then left the scene.

Nothing was taken but there was fire damage to floorboards in one of the bedrooms and damage to the front door.

Detective Constable, Adam Blake, from the northern burglary team, said: "Although no items were taken, there was substantial damage to the property, which came at a significant cost to the victim to get this repaired.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to please come forward and contact police.

"Burglary is a priority area for the force and the team and I are passionate about getting justice for victims."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/854/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

