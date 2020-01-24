Do you recognise this man?

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th January 2020 14:58

CCTV

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Fordham.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm when a vehicle pulled up at the forecourt of Fordham Service Station in Carter Street on 11 January.

The occupants filled up two petrol cans before attempting to make off without paying. While confronting them, the victim was punched in the face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting investigation number 35/2625/20.

