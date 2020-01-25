Witchford's recycling Christmas cards day on Saturday 25th January 2020

Author: Dr Rosemary Westwell Published: 27th January 2020 08:58

Recycling

On Saturday 25th January, keen craft enthusiasts gathered at St Andrew's Hall Witchford to do their bit for recycling. This time, it was recycling Christmas cards. A mountain of cards was donated by the locals providing plenty of choice to make other cards, gift tags, book marks, little boxes and Christmas trees in card.

At coffee break the participants enjoyed shortbread in recognition that it was Burn's Night and the end of the session was marked by a home-made soup lunch.

It was generally agreed that the day was most enjoyable and a similar event is planned for next year.

This was one of a series of monthly events planned by the church to raise funds for building works and repairs for the church. £79 was raised for the cause.

The next occasion will be a Valentine's Concert in St. Andrew's Hall Witchford on Friday14th February 2020 at 8 p.m. It will feature the Isle Singers and Phil and Laurine. Songs include ‘I Don't know how to Love Him' from Jesus Christ Superstar, ‘Somewhere' from ‘West Side Story', ‘Bridge over Troubled Water' and more. Refreshments will be served at the interval. Tickets cost £5 from Witchford Post office and a minimum of £7 at the door.

