Pair of sisters who stole handbags and perfume jailed

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 28th January 2020 15:02

Police

Pair of sisters who stole handbags and perfume jailed

A PAIR of sisters who stole handbags and perfume worth more than £3,000 been jailed for 32 weeks.

Lorraine, 47, and Sian Williams, 39, of Blackmead, Orton Malborne were handed the sentence on Thursday (23 January) after pleading guilty to two counts of theft at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

On January 16 the pair took several handbags and purses from John Lewis in Downing Street, Cambridge before making off without paying.

They returned five days later and stole bottles of perfume. The goods they took were worth more than £3,000.

PC Rebecca Neville said: "The pair were spotted on CCTV filling their bags with handbags, purses and perfume and leaving without making any attempts to pay.

"Shoplifting has a detrimental effect on not only the businesses involved but the people working within them and the community which they serve."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.