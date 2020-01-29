Click and Collect has now arrived at Fen Mobility

  • Bookmark this page

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 29th January 2020 08:55

With the on-going re-haul of our website and new products being added every week, we wanted to make sure that anyone local to Ely ordering from the website could have the option of coming in to collect their purchases rather than having to pay the standard delivery charge of £4.

So now, when you add something to your basket, you will be given the option to click and collect. Genius!

You wont regret coming into our shop to collect your goods either as our friendly staff will be on hand with any advice you may need or to show you how to use the item, plus they can get you or order in any accessories you may have forgotten such as batteries.

They'll even make you a cup of tea or coffee while you browse around.
Ideal items to shop online for and click and collect would be our cosy range of male and female easy to put on slippers, gifts, hobby items such as needle threaders, magnifier lamps, bookmark lights, talking clocks, kitchen aids such as can pulls, cutlery and kettles and bathroom aids such as bed pans and easy-wipe reaching aids.
To shop our extensive range, visit www.fenmobility.com

If you have any questions at all, please call 01353 653 753 or email sales@fenmobility.com
Our showroom is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-3pm at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW.

Gift vouchers are also available.

Please follow us on Facebook.

 

 

 

