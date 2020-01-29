Domestic abuser pulled girlfriend down stairs

A MAN who pulled his girlfriend down the stairs by her ankle after an argument has been sentenced.

Barry Collins, 42, of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, met the woman through an online dating site.

The pair began dating but approximately one month into the relationship, on August 10, things turned sour.

Collins and the woman met at his house at around 2pm that day, before going to a nearby pub to have a drink and watch football.

Three hours later they began arguing over the woman failing to visit Collins as previously planned.

The argument culminated in Collins storming out of the pub. The woman stayed drinking and chatting to others, but at various points Collins stormed back inside to check on her.

On one occasion Collins shouted that it didn't take long for the woman to "speak to another man."

The woman later returned to Collins's home to get her own house keys, but the situation had calmed and she decided to stay.

However, an argument ensued again and Collins brought up that the woman had been speaking to other men at the pub.

The woman explained that the men were only asking how she was as they had seen the way he had been treating her.

The woman then went to go upstairs, but was dragged downstairs and out of the house by her ankle.

Concerned neighbours called the police after hearing the woman screaming.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested Collins on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

Collins answered "no comment" to all questions asked of him in police interview.

The woman was taken to hospital where she required three operations due to her wrist being broken in two separate places.

DC Natalie Hines, who investigated, said: "This was a nasty assault by Collins on a woman he had known for only a month.

"Collins had no excuse to behave in the way he did that day and I want to thank the victim for having the bravery to support a conviction in this case.

"Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and our officers work tirelessly every single day to bring perpetrators to justice."

Collins admitted causing grevious bodily harm (GBH) without intent at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (27 January).

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was also handed a five-year restraining order.

Collins was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,800 in compensation to the victim.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

