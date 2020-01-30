Solar Panel Inspections made Easier and Cheaper with Drone Technology

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 30th January 2020 09:01

Solar Panel Inspections made Easier and Cheaper with Drone Technology

Whether you have solar panels installed for your home, commercial building or a solar farm, drone technology is making solar panel inspection faster with less risk than traditional inspection methods.

Solar panels are typically installed at a height, which requires hiring scaffolding to be able to inspect them. This not only raises the cost, but also increases the risk to the individual performing the inspection. Drone technology allows for a solar panel inspection to be performed from the safety of the ground and to be recorded so the footage can be reviewed at a later date.

Solar farms pose additional inspection challenges due to their large scale resulting in time consuming inspections. A drone equipped with a thermal camera will be able to take off the scan the site for any issues or defects much faster that using a thermal camera on the ground. Thermal cameras can help identify a range of issues including manufacturing defects, cracks, faulty inter-connectors and temporary shadowing.

Our main piece of equipment used for inspection is the DJI Matrice 210 RTK. It is the ultimate aerial tool for commercial operations, providing a robust enterprise solution. The Matrice 210 RTK is the premium model in the Matrice series, benefitting from dual gimbal compatibility and RTK functionality. This is particularly useful in industries such as search & rescue or solar panel inspection where a user may require simultaneous HD imaging and thermal imaging.

We are fully CAA certified and insured up to £5million so you can have peace of mind knowing that you are getting high quality service. If you're interested in knowing more or seeing how we can help you, we'd love to have a chat. You can call us on 01353 820126, email us info@eagleeyedronesolutions.co.uk or visit our website www.eagleeyedronesolutions.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.