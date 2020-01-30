Cannabis cultivator jailed

A MAN who was caught growing almost £300,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.

Officers from the Community Action Team conducted a drugs warrant on 5 January and found more than 300 plants at various stages of growth throughout the building.

Officers also discovered the electricity meter had been bypassed and power was being taken to help grow the plants.

Imre, of Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, admitted charges of producing a class B drug and using electricity without permission.

Yesterday (28 January) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 20 months.

DC Ash Morgan said: "This unit was an organised production line and would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I'm pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Imre has been jailed.

"We will continue to work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts."

